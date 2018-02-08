Taste of Jackson County: restaurants serving local dishes - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Taste of Jackson County: restaurants serving local dishes

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 10th Anniversary Taste of Jackson County on Thursday, Feb. 8. (Photo Source: WLOX) The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 10th Anniversary Taste of Jackson County on Thursday, Feb. 8. (Photo Source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Fifteen different restaurants will serve their best dishes to hungry patrons at the The 10th annual Taste of Jackson County. 

The fundraiser for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Feb. 8 at the Pelican Lancing Conference Center.

 All types of food and beverages, from seafood and Mexican cuisine to chicken fingers and barbecue, will be served at the event. 

The Sicily Swing Trio band will also be performing live.

Tickets are $45 at the door. Attendees must be 21 or older. Proceeds will go toward the Chamber of Commerce's 2017-2018 Program for Work.

City leaders hope the event gives those who frequent the Gulf Coast's culinary scene a taste of what Jackson County has to offer. 

Below is a list of the restaurants scheduled to attend:

  • Azteca's Restaurants and Cantina
  • Blair’s Diner
  • Brady’s Steaks and Seafood
  • Delo’s Heavenly House of Coffee
  • E&J Gallo Winery
  • Family Frozen Foods, Inc.
  • Hacienda San Miguel Mexican Restaurant
  • Hilton Garden Inn Pascagoula, Mississippi Sound Seafood
  • Mitchell Distributing
  • Off the Hook Seafood & Cajun Grille
  • Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
  • Scranton’s Restaurant and Catering LLC
  • Singing River Yacht Club
  • Tay’s BBQ
  • The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint.

For more information, visit  www.jcchamber.com or call  the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 228-762-3391.

