Taste of Jackson County: restaurants serving local dishes

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 10th Anniversary Taste of Jackson County on Thursday, Feb. 8. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Fifteen different restaurants will serve their best dishes to hungry patrons at the The 10th annual Taste of Jackson County.

The fundraiser for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Feb. 8 at the Pelican Lancing Conference Center.

All types of food and beverages, from seafood and Mexican cuisine to chicken fingers and barbecue, will be served at the event.

The Sicily Swing Trio band will also be performing live.

Tickets are $45 at the door. Attendees must be 21 or older. Proceeds will go toward the Chamber of Commerce's 2017-2018 Program for Work.

City leaders hope the event gives those who frequent the Gulf Coast's culinary scene a taste of what Jackson County has to offer.

Below is a list of the restaurants scheduled to attend:

Azteca's Restaurants and Cantina

Blair’s Diner

Brady’s Steaks and Seafood

Delo’s Heavenly House of Coffee

E&J Gallo Winery

Family Frozen Foods, Inc.

Hacienda San Miguel Mexican Restaurant

Hilton Garden Inn Pascagoula, Mississippi Sound Seafood

Mitchell Distributing

Off the Hook Seafood & Cajun Grille

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Scranton’s Restaurant and Catering LLC

Singing River Yacht Club

Tay’s BBQ

The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint.

For more information, visit www.jcchamber.com or call the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 228-762-3391.

