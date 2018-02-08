Gulfport seniors celebrate carnival season with 'Mardi Gras Mambo'

Hundreds of local seniors Thursday busted a move in honor of Mardi Gras on Thursday.

Nearly 500 senior citizens gathered for the third annual Mardi Gras Mambo, held at the Lyman Community Center. The event included a whole lot of dancing and live performances from several area senior centers.

A dance teacher was on hand to get the crowd moving to classic songs like the Cupid Shuffle and the Electric Slide.

The king and queen also made an appearance, tossing white beads to the crowd.

The Boyington Health and Rehabilitation Center and the City of Gulfport teamed up to host this special event.

