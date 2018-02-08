JCCA parade set to roll despite chance of rain

The Krewe of Do Dah float rolls through the streets of Pascagoula last year during the JCCA parade. (Source: WLOX)

Despite a high chance of rain on Saturday, the Jackson County Carnival Association's annual parade is getting ready to hit the streets of Pascagoula. The parade, which has been rolling for more than 40 years through the Flagship City, is set to roll at 1 p.m. Feb. 10. With dozens of entries, including several krewes, the parade is billed as a family-friendly way to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is predicting an 80% chance of rain Saturday, but so far, no plans have been announced to cancel or reschedule the parade. However, JCCA members are set to meet Friday to discuss the possibility of inclement weather.

The parade will begin on Ingalls Avenue, just west of Pascagoula Street. It'll head east to Market Street, then turn north and go up to Jackson Avenue, where it'll head back west again. The route turns south on Pascagoula Street, circling back around to Ingalls Avenue. Keep in mind, those roads will close right before the parade starts.

This year, the viewing and judging stands will be set up on the corner of Ingalls Avenue and Market Street. That's also where WLOX's crew will be, with anchors live broadcasting the parade on WLOX-ABC. To watch the parade, make sure to tune in to WLOX-ABC or the WLOX News Now app on your mobile device. If any changes are made to the parade due to the weather, WLOX will also update you on our digital and social media platforms, as well as on air.

For a full list of all of the Mardi Gras parades happening this year, head over to our Gulf Coast Weekend page for a schedule and parade routes!

