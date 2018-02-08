FBI investigating Super Bowl party home invasion in Moss Point - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

FBI investigating Super Bowl party home invasion in Moss Point

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

The FBI and local partners are seeking information from the public to help solve the murder of Fabian Dailey, 50, of Moss Point. 

Dailey was attending a Super Bowl party on Bellview Ave. in Moss Point when a home invasion and robbery occurred at the residence.

During the chaos, Dailey was shot and killed. Two other men were also shot and taken to Singing River Hospital. One victim was taken into surgery and was listed in stable condition. The other was treated and has been released.  

"They were like, 'I don’t give a blank about no kids. I don’t give a blank about no kids.' And next thing you know, we heard boom boom boom and a bunch of screaming," said Keitisha Mitchell-Lofton, a witness to the shooting. "And when I fell, it was hard for me to get up, and I was scared that they were going to come and shoot me just because I was there."

The crime was partially recorded on a Facebook Live audio/video stream that has been widely circulated on social media.

If you have any information about this case, contact the FBI in Pascagoula at (228) 769-7920 or your local FBI office. You can also submit a tip on the FBI's website.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in Pascagoula, the Moss Point Police Department, the Pascagoula Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

