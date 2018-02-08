Arbor Day 2018: Tree giveaways across the Coast

Arbor Day is Friday and across the Gulf Coast, residents can join in by getting a free tree to plant. In Mississippi, Arbor Day is celebrated on the second Friday each February, while the national holiday is not until April 27, 2018. Following Arbor Day in Mississippi, the Magnolia State officially recognizes Feb. 9-16 as Tree Planting Week.

If you're looking for a place to pick up a free tree, there is a wide variety to choose from at multiple locations across South Mississippi. However, they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are typically restricted to one per household.

Here's a list where you can find free trees on Friday, Feb. 9, and what kind of trees you can expect to get:

Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District, 12238 Ashley Dr. Gulfport 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shumard oak, swamp chestnut oak, live oak (3-gallon, one per household), Southern Magnolia (one quart, one per household)

Pelican Landing Conference Center, Hwy. 63, Moss Point 9 a.m. until supplies run out Sassafras, chestnut oak, sawtooth oak, chinquapin, riverbirch, crabapple, elderberry, fringetree, pawpaw, and blueberry

Scranton Nature Center, 3928 Nathan Hale Ave, Pascagoula 10 a.m. until supplies run out Riverbirch, pecan, and mayhaw



