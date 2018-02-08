Moss Point parents charged with abusing infant, toddler

Kaffay Mitchell is the mother of the two children who were reportedly abused. (Source: Moss Point Police Dept)

A mother and father in Moss Point are behind bars, facing charges of felony child abuse after an infant and a toddler were found with serious injuries.

According to Moss Point Police Department, the five-month-old infant was brought to Singing River Hospital Friday with flu-like symptoms. Doctors examined the baby boy and found multiple fractures to his arm, a burn to his face and possible skull fractures. Police say the infant was also extremely malnourished and was found to have a pre-existing fracture to his other arm, which had been left untreated to heal on its own. The baby was taken to USA Women and Children's Hospital, where he underwent surgery to relieve fluid that had built up as a result of his injuries.

The Department of Human Services was called in to investigate and found more signs of abuse on the infant's four-year-old brother. Both children were immediately removed from the home and placed into the care of family members.

Both parents were arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse for the children's injuries. Kevin Lemark Bush Jr. - who is the father of the infant but not of the toddler - is charged with two counts of felony child abuse, as well as one misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. The children's mother, Kaffay Mitchell, is charged with two counts of contributing to child neglect. Authorities say Bush is Mitchell's boyfriend.

Both are being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Bush's bond is set at $200,000.

