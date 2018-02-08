NOW ON GMM: "Stop the Violence" rally planned tonight

People will come together tonight in Gulfport for a "Stop the Violence" rally. One group organized the event after a deadly string of shootings in the city. Jonathan Brannan is live on Good Morning Mississippi with details on the rally.

It's a chilly start to the day as we follow up our wet Wednesday with a not-so-wet Thursday. Drier and cooler conditions are expected for Thursday with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures in the 60s. But we're still looking at a wet forecast for this weekend. Meteorologist Wesley Williams is on GMM until 7 a.m. with your extended forecast.

