NOW ON GMM: "Stop the Violence" rally planned tonight

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
People will come together tonight in Gulfport for a "Stop the Violence" rally. One group organized the event after a deadly string of shootings in the city. Jonathan Brannan is live on Good Morning Mississippi with details on the rally.

It's a chilly start to the day as we follow up our wet Wednesday with a not-so-wet Thursday. Drier and cooler conditions are expected for Thursday with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures in the 60s. But we're still looking at a wet forecast for this weekend. Meteorologist Wesley Williams is on GMM until 7 a.m. with your extended forecast.

  • WLOX Editorial: Our community needs to step up against crime

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-07 21:59:41 GMT

    Enough is Enough. We agree with Moss Point Mayor Mario King. This small town of less than 15,000 people is the site of four homicides in five weeks. The latest in a home invasion of a Super Bowl party. The mayor, the sheriff and the district attorney are all asking the public to step up to help solve not only this crime, but also to help fight crime in their neighborhoods by talking to police about what they know.   

  • Gulfport police explorers prepare for national competition

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 10:15 PM EST2018-02-08 03:15:04 GMT
    Police Chief: These kids are a real treasure for the city of Gulfport (Photo Source: WLOX)Police Chief: These kids are a real treasure for the city of Gulfport (Photo Source: WLOX)

    For 8 young men and women in the Gulfport Police Explorers program, a long training period has prepared them for this week.

  • South Mississippians talk gun safety and accessibility following teen's death

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 7:22 PM EST2018-02-08 00:22:04 GMT
    Their plan was to make a home video with guns and upload it to social media, but before that could happen, Damien Thompson, 16, accidentally shot and killed himself. (Image Source: WLOX News)Their plan was to make a home video with guns and upload it to social media, but before that could happen, Damien Thompson, 16, accidentally shot and killed himself. (Image Source: WLOX News)

    One group of teens' plan was to make a video showing off guns for social media, but before that could happen, 16-year-old Damien Thompson, accidentally shot and killed himself.

