Gulfport police explorers prepare for national competition

Police Chief: These kids are a real treasure for the city of Gulfport (Photo Source: WLOX)

For 8 young men and women in the Gulfport Police Explorers program, a long training period has prepared them for this week.

This weekend, a group of students will make their way to Gatlinburg Tennessee for the Winterfest Law Enforcement Explorers Competition.

It will be Chayce Lundy's second trip to Winterfest. He recalls his first time at the big event.

"It was a really great experience," said Lundy. "It taught me a lot and it was a blast, all the scenarios we did. It trained us a lot more. We gained a lot more knowledge in scenarios and how policing is."

Lundy has known what he wants to do for a living for quite some time.

"I felt the calling, you know?" said Lundy. "I want to be a police officer. My neighbor who's a dispatch, she's a retired dispatcher. She told me, 'You know there's a police explorer program.' and I was like, 'What's that?' She told me they're basically like junior police officers, they train and do competitions and all that. I was like, Sign me up right now!"

For Donald Knox, this will be his last year in the explorers program, as he has reached the maximum age. He feels like the six years he's spent in the program has made a difference in his life.

"This whole experience has taught me a lot," Knox said. "It's really taught me how to be a leader, how to not be a follower. How to show people the right way. It really put me on the right path of where I want to be."

That's exactly what Post Advisor Officer Raymond Brooks believes each of the kids gains from the program.

"Out of this they learn basic responsibility, being responsible for themselves," said Brooks. "They learn teamwork. They learn the in and outs of the fine points of law enforcement while they're here."

The group took some time Wednesday to meet with Police Chief Leonard Papania, Mayor Billy Hewes and some city councilmen before heading out to Gatlinburg.

Chief Papania says each of these young people are a true treasure for the city of Gulfport.

The group leaves for Gatlinburg early Thursday morning, and returns on Sunday.

