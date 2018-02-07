Man arrested in Biloxi after police say he stole a shotgun and other items

Bond has been set at $25,000 for each warrant. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

The Biloxi Police Department arrested Demarquis Tre’Shaun Fairley, 18, for two Residential Burglary warrants Wednesday.

Officers say they responded to two burglaries on the east side of Biloxi Monday. Officers report one of those burglaries was on the 400 block of Braun Street, and the other burglary was on the 200 block of Crawford Street.

Police say a laptop computer, various tablets, and a shotgun were stolen. But, officers report the shotgun has since been recovered.

Officers say eyewitness statements and evidence obtained at the scenes led them to Fairley being developed as a suspect.

Bond has been set at $25,000 for each warrant.

Fairley was processed at the Biloxi Police Department and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

