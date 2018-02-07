Biloxi police arrest woman on two counts of felony credit card fraud

Daughdrill was charged with two counts of credit card fraud. Bond was set for $25,000 per charge. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

Wednesday, the Biloxi Police Department arrested Christina Jenee Daughdrill, 32, on two felony credit card fraud warrants.

Officers say the victim reported two incidents in December 2017 which prompted an investigation. During the course of the investigation, Biloxi police say Daughdrill was identified as being the suspect.

Daughdrill was charged with two counts of credit card fraud. Bond was set at $25,000 per charge.

She was taken to the Biloxi Police Department, where she was processed and later transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the arrest of Daughdrill.

