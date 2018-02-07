Mississippi Red Cross seeks volunteer caseworkers

The Mississippi Region American Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help support the families of deployed military workers.

The Red Cross' move to increase it's workforce comes after a notice that hundreds of military workers are set to deploy this spring.

Volunteers in the region would serve as caseworkers to help the entire military community.

Duties of the position include assisting members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to, the challenges of military service.

Volunteers also support military families during deployments and emergencies.

Desired caseworkers will complete training that will equip them with the proper knowledge to help Red Cross serve military families. People interested in becoming a volunteer can register at http://www.redcross.org/

For more information about Red Cross Service to Armed Forces visit: http://www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/military-families