Coast business leaders relying on BP money

Coast business leaders are keeping a wary eye on the capital city of Jackson this evening. The reason why the deadline to pass legislation spending most of the BP oil spill damage money here on the coast is fast approaching.

If a bill does not pass in the Mississippi house by tomorrow, and then sent to the Senate for consideration, the move to bring the money here will most likely fail, at least for this year. At stake is some $700 million in BP money being sent to Mississippi over the next several years.

Coast business leaders and lawmakers say since the vast majority of damage from the spill occurred on the coast, the vast majority of the money should be spent here to repair the economy. A recent report compiled by the Gulf Coast Business Council details of how the coast’s economy has never recovered from Katrina and the spill. In fact, the coast lags behind much of the state in areas such as job creation and pay increases.

Business leaders say the coast does have one thing in its favor. Both Gov. Phil Bryant and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has gone on record saying the money should be spent here.

