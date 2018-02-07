Coast business leaders relying on BP money

One group of teens' plan was to make a video showing off guns for social media, but before that could happen, 16-year-old Damien Thompson, accidentally shot and killed himself.More >>
Coast business leaders are keeping a cautious eye towards the State Capitol this evening.More >>
The Mississippi Region American Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help support the families of deployed military workers.More >>
As leaders address the issue of HIV and AIDS within the African-American community, many find that stigma and fear are as difficult to fight as the disease itself.More >>
A Gautier man will spend the next 60 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child. Jerome Mack Austin, 41, was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of sexual battery.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”More >>
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.More >>
The number of possible flu-related deaths under investigation in Alabama continues to rise, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.More >>
A Texas couple found out the house they thought was stolen was repossessed.More >>
