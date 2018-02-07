Coast business leaders relying on BP money

If a bill doesn’t pass in the Mississippi House by Thursday and then sent to the Senate for consideration, then the move to bring the money here will most likely fail at least for this year. (Photo source: WLOX)

Coast business leaders are keeping a cautious eye towards the State Capitol this evening.

The deadline to pass legislation spending for most of the BP oil spill damage money here on the Coast is fast approaching for state lawmakers in Jackson.

If a bill doesn't pass in the Mississippi House by Thursday and then sent to the Senate for consideration, then the move to bring the money here will most likely fail at least for this year.

$700 million is at stake. The BP money will be sent to Mississippi over the next several years.

Coast business leaders and lawmakers say since the vast majority of damage from the spill occurred on the Coast, then the vast majority of the money should be spent here to repair the economy.

A recent report compiled by the Gulf Coast Business Council details how the Coast’s economy has never recovered from Katrina and the spill. In fact, the Coast falls behind much of the state in areas such as job creation and pay increases.

However, business leaders say the Coast does have one thing in its favor, and that’s favor from public officials. Both Governor Phil Bryant and Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves have gone on record saying the money should be spent here.

