Tom Ferrill, beloved coach and teacher, dead at 88

Tom Ferrill pictured here with his daughter and huge Biloxi supporter, Pam Ferril. (Photo Source: Ferrill family)

Tom and his wife Barbara so they were rivals on the field, as she was a lifelong educator in Gulfport. (Photo Source: Ferrill family)

Ferrill at the induction for the MS Association of Coaches Hall of Fame. (L-R: Sam Nichols, Coach Ferrill, Shirley L’Adnier, Jane Caldwell )(Photo Source: Ferrill family)

Thomas Ferrill, who spent 38 years teaching and coaching, died Wednesday at the age of 88.

A spokesperson for the Biloxi School District said Ferrill began his coaching career at D’Iberville High alongside Hugh Pepper, the longtime Ocean Springs coach who passed away Sunday.

Ferrill, a 1949 graduate of Biloxi High, coached football, baseball, basketball, cross country and softball and was inducted into the Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame Inaugural Class in 1985.

In 2001, Ferrill was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame.

Ferrill’s late wife, Barbara, was a lifelong educator who worked and coached in the Gulfport School District, making the couple rivals on the field at times.

After his career in the classroom and sports fields, Ferrill was elected to the Biloxi City Council in 1993.

He served two terms representing Ward One.

