WLOX Editorial: State Legislators need to watch their revenue estimates

It seems that about this time of year, we often hear that the state of Mississippi isn't collecting enough tax dollars to pay all the bills it committed to pay. But this year that is not the case. It looks like a more conservative estimate on tax collections led to proper planning on spending.

So for the current budget year which runs from July to June, it looks like we won't have mid-year budget cuts by state agencies nor will the state have to dip into its reserves.

We know it's not easy to estimate state revenues, but we like the idea of under projecting and under spending. It's better than over projecting and then having to cut spending.

As the state puts together the budget for the new fiscal year, we hope our leaders will watch closely their revenue estimates before approving an overly ambitious spending budget. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

