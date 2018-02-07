WLOX Editorial: Our community needs to step up against crime

Enough is Enough. We agree with Moss Point Mayor Mario King. This small town of less than 15,000 people is the site of four homicides in five weeks. The latest in a home invasion of a Super Bowl party.

The mayor, the sheriff and the district attorney are all asking the public to step up to help solve not only this crime, but also to help fight crime in their neighborhoods by talking to police about what they know.

We agree with the leaders, the community has to step up against crime not only in Moss Point, but also across our state. Without community involvement families will continue to go to hospitals for those who are hurt and to funerals for those who do not survive.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.