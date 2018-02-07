Police respond to school bus accident in Gulfport

In honor of Black History Month, a new exhibit has opened on the coast. It dives into the recent history of the African American community in Biloxi.More >>
Gulfport police are responding to an accident involving a school bus at 42nd Ave. and West Railroad St.More >>
Current Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins is moving to a different chief position. He will soon be the Chief of Law Enforcement for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, according to Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich.More >>
It's National Signing Day and high school athletes from all over South Mississippi are signing with colleges around the country.More >>
A Biloxi officer has been cleared in an October 2017 shooting that left a man dead. The shooting happened Oct. 11, 2017, outside a business on Camp Wilkes Road, right off Popps Ferry Road, when 61-year-old Vincent Dronet was shot and killed by an officer after fleeing from police.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >>
Gloria Copeland, who has been a member of President Trump's religious advisory council, is telling followers to "inoculate yourself with the word of God" from the flu.More >>
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”More >>
