Police respond to school bus accident in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police respond to school bus accident in Gulfport

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport police are responding to an accident involving a school bus at 42nd Ave. and West Railroad St. 

Police say there were 16 students from West Elementary School on the bus, but none of the children were injured. 

All children were checked by American Medical Response. AMR transported the bus driver and the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe involved in the accident to treat minor injuries. 

Officials from Gulfport School District arrive on scene to assess the situation. 

