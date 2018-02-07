Gorenflo Elementary celebrates Great Kindness Challenge

Wednesday morning's lesson at Gorenflo Elementary didn't require books, pencils or even a desk.

All the students needed to bring was a good attitude and a smile.

Gorenflo Elementary School had a celebration Wednesday morning for the Great Kindness Challenge, a national initiative to encourage people to be nice to others.

"The Great Kindness Challenge is one week dedicated to students performing as many kind acts as possible," said Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich.

Biloxi mayor FoFo Gilich introduced the challenge during the school's midweek celebration program. It was a program full of excitement with a very important message for the young students.

Principal Vera Robertson kicked off the week by visiting each classroom to talk to students about bullying prevention.

Robertson says the goal was to "Just address bullying head-on. Making sure that students know because sometimes students do things to each other, but they don't realize that your action says that you're a bully."

She understands that it's an important conversation to have at Gorenflo, which has a diverse student population.

"With so many different cultures within one school, it's important to bring those cultures together, and how they handle things is different," she said.

This week's lesson isn't one students will be graded on, but possibly the most meaningful lesson yet.

"It starts day one, even Pre-K now, so the foundation is very important for children," said Robertson.

