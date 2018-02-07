LSU commit McKinnley Jackson plans to re-open recruitment

In the midst of all the craziness of 2018 National Signing Day, 2020 blue chip prospect McKinnley Jackson managed to grab a headline of his own.

The George County sophomore told WLOX he plans to re-open his recruitment, having previously verbally committed to LSU back in November.

"I realized that I'm just a sophomore," Jackson said. "I have two more years ahead of me. I just want to take everything slow and just really follow through with my recruitment. I just want to see how everything plays out."

Jackson mentioned Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State among others as schools who have reached out to him, but said LSU is still in the mix.

The 6'3", 275 pound defensive tackle led George County with 36 tackles for loss in 2017, posting 81 total tackles on the year.

