Biloxi officer cleared after Oct. 2017 shooting

Biloxi officer cleared after Oct. 2017 shooting

Vincent Dronet, 61, was killed in October 2017 after fleeing from Biloxi Police.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX)

A Biloxi officer has been cleared in an October 2017 shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting happened Oct. 11, 2017, outside a business on Camp Wilkes Road, right off Popps Ferry Road, when 61-year-old Vincent Dronet was shot and killed by an officer after fleeing from police.

A grand jury has found that the shooting was justified, saying in its report that the officer did not commit any criminal act. The officer in the shooting has not been named.

The incident occurred after a police chase, where Dronet reportedly shoplifted items from Home Depot on Cedar Lake Road. Officers saw his vehicle and tried to stop him but Dronet fled. The chase led officers down a dirt road near Camp Wilkes Road. Police said there was some kind of altercation involving a stun gun, and then Dronet continued driving, nearly running over an officer. 

One Biloxi officer was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

