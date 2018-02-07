National Signing Day: Coast athletes sign with colleges

National Signing Day is Wednesday and students from across the Coast are committing to colleges everywhere. (Source: WLOX)

It's National Signing Day and athletes from high schools across South Mississippi are committing to play for colleges throughout the country.



Jackson County

Five members of East Central High's 4A South State Championship team signed with colleges. "Touchdown" Tony Brown - who was named the 2017 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year - will head to Mobile to play for South Alabama, where he will join fellow USA signee Wyatt Green. Meanwhile, standout tight end Brad "Mule" Cumbest heads off to Mississippi State. Andrew Seward and Rylee Brown will join the Wildcats at Pearl River County Community College in the fall.

George County

In George County, 12 athletes signed with colleges, including softball standout Katilyn Passeau, who will join Southern Miss, and Jamar Jackson, who will head to East Central Community College.

Biloxi

St. Patrick High's Tyler Musial signed his Letter of Intent Wednesday to play soccer for William Carey, said the school.

Hancock County

Hancock County High School's Nick Rose signed with Jones County Junior College, while Marquis Cherry is headed to Pearl River Community College.

Gulfport

From Gulfport High, Jeremiah "Tonka" Braziel signed to play with East Mississippi Community College - the school made famous by the Netflix series "Last Chance U." Powerlifter Jaquan Foster is making history, signing with Midland Nebraska College. Karlos Dillard signed a football scholarship to play with the U.S. Air Force Academy. Gi'Narious Johnson is joining the Wildcats up in Pearl River County. Brandon Keys will go to Bethany College in West Virginia.

