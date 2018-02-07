National Signing Day: Coast athletes sign with colleges - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

National Signing Day: Coast athletes sign with colleges

National Signing Day is Wednesday and students from across the Coast are committing to colleges everywhere. (Source: WLOX) National Signing Day is Wednesday and students from across the Coast are committing to colleges everywhere. (Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

It's National Signing Day and athletes from high schools across South Mississippi are committing to play for colleges throughout the country.


Jackson County
Five members of East Central High's 4A South State Championship team signed with colleges. "Touchdown" Tony Brown - who was named the 2017 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year - will head to Mobile to play for South Alabama, where he will join fellow USA signee Wyatt Green. Meanwhile, standout tight end Brad "Mule" Cumbest heads off to Mississippi State. Andrew Seward and Rylee Brown will join the Wildcats at Pearl River County Community College in the fall. 


 


George County
In George County, 12 athletes signed with colleges, including softball standout Katilyn Passeau, who will join Southern Miss, and Jamar Jackson, who will head to East Central Community College.


Biloxi
St. Patrick High's Tyler Musial signed his Letter of Intent Wednesday to play soccer for William Carey, said the school. 

Hancock County

Hancock County High School's Nick Rose signed with Jones County Junior College, while Marquis Cherry is headed to Pearl River Community College.


Gulfport
From Gulfport High, Jeremiah "Tonka" Braziel signed to play with East Mississippi Community College - the school made famous by the Netflix series "Last Chance U." Powerlifter Jaquan Foster is making history,  signing with Midland Nebraska College. Karlos Dillard signed a football scholarship to play with the U.S. Air Force Academy. Gi'Narious Johnson is joining the Wildcats up in Pearl River County. Brandon Keys will go to Bethany College in West Virginia. 

We will continue to update this story throughout the day as more players from other schools sign their Letters of Intent. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • National Signing Day: Coast athletes sign with colleges

    National Signing Day: Coast athletes sign with colleges

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:31 PM EST2018-02-07 19:31:01 GMT
    National Signing Day is Wednesday and students from across the Coast are committing to colleges everywhere. (Source: WLOX)National Signing Day is Wednesday and students from across the Coast are committing to colleges everywhere. (Source: WLOX)

    It's National Signing Day and high school athletes from all over South Mississippi are signing with colleges around the country.

    More >>

    It's National Signing Day and high school athletes from all over South Mississippi are signing with colleges around the country.

    More >>

  • Biloxi officer cleared after Oct. 2017 shooting

    Biloxi officer cleared after Oct. 2017 shooting

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-02-07 18:27:08 GMT
    Vincent Dronet, 61, was killed in October 2017 after fleeing from Biloxi Police. (Source: WLOX)Vincent Dronet, 61, was killed in October 2017 after fleeing from Biloxi Police. (Source: WLOX)

    A Biloxi officer has been cleared in an October 2017 shooting that left a man dead. The shooting happened Oct. 11, 2017, outside a business on Camp Wilkes Road, right off Popps Ferry Road, when 61-year-old Vincent Dronet was shot and killed by an officer after fleeing from police.

    More >>

    A Biloxi officer has been cleared in an October 2017 shooting that left a man dead. The shooting happened Oct. 11, 2017, outside a business on Camp Wilkes Road, right off Popps Ferry Road, when 61-year-old Vincent Dronet was shot and killed by an officer after fleeing from police.

    More >>

  • Escaped George Co. inmate in custody

    Escaped George Co. inmate in custody

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-02-07 17:16:00 GMT

    The inmate who escaped from the George County Regional Correctional Facility over the weekend is back in custody.

    More >>

    The inmate who escaped from the George County Regional Correctional Facility over the weekend is back in custody.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly