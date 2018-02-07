Tylertown man killed in Pearl River County crash

A 27-year old man from Tylertown is dead after a horrific crash in Pearl River County.

Andrew Olen Pierce died in the accident, which happened Tuesday afternoon on Hwy. 26, about seven miles west of Poplarville near C.J. Seals Road.

Authorities say Pierce was traveling east on Hwy. 26 in a yellow 2002 Jeep Wrangler when the vehicle crossed over the center line, entering the westbound lane. The Jeep crashed head-on into a green 2006 Freightliner driven by a 52-year-old man from Wiggins.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Pierce was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer any injuries.

MHP said the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.