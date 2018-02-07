Cold front brings strong storms and quick cooling

Strong storms will be possible from mid-morning into the early afternoon. And then temperatures quickly cool heading into the evening.More >>
Last weekend, Mother Nature rained on our Mardi Gras parades. This weekend, she is taking mercy on the children, but not everyone.More >>
As the entire moon passes through earth's shadow, South Mississippi should be able to view a partial lunar eclipse for about one hour on Wednesday morning, weather permitting.More >>
Mother Nature doesn’t care about your parade and she’s going to rain on it.More >>
Rainfall amounts are expected to range between two to three inches across South Mississippi through Sunday.More >>
