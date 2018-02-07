Cold front brings strong storms and quick cooling

Storm damage has already been reported on Wednesday in central MS. Same storm line arrives on the MS Gulf Coast before Wednesday afternoon.

Overall, a low to very low severe weather threat for South MS on Wednesday. Main concern would be damaging straight-line winds. Can't rule out a tornado.

A line of thunderstorms over central Mississippi was moving southward toward the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning.

Strong storms could move into the WLOX area on Wednesday.

After a foggy start to Wednesday, wet weather will move in.

Expect numerous rain showers with scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Strong storms will be possible from mid-morning into the early afternoon. And then temperatures quickly cool heading into the evening.

Strong storms possible:

Storm damage has already been reported in central Mississippi from a line of strong thunderstorms.

This same storm line is approaching the coast. There will be a very low risk for severe, damaging, weather in South Mississippi on Wednesday as the storm line arrives some time between 9 AM and Noon: the main threat will be strong wind gusts.

"By the end of Wednesday, most of South Mississippi will see rain," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Many in South Mississippi will see lightning. But few, if any, will see storm damage."

The threat of severe weather and the chance for thunderstorms will likely end some time between Noon and 3:00 P.M. as the cold front slides south of the coast. Expect some lingering rain showers into the evening, but probably no more rumbles of thunder.

Quick cooling:

Temperatures already dropped to near-freezing in north Mississippi early Wednesday morning.

A cold front will send a surge of cooler air to the Mississippi Gulf Coast by this evening.

Quickly cooling temperatures later today. Here's an update from our @WLOX Weather App. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/EudqE4dY8c — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) February 7, 2018

South Mississippi's temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees around midday Wednesday and could then quickly cool during the afternoon and evening into the 50s.

"Even though it's mild and warm this morning, you may want to bring a sweater before you head out the door for the cooler temperatures that arrive when it's time to go back home later today," Williams said.

Drier and slightly cooler conditions should arrive on Thursday with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances return by this weekend.

What are the latest rain chances for your location? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.