Chief Hutchins hired as school district's new chief

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
(Photo Source: Pascagoula-Gautier School District)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Current Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins is moving to a different chief position. He will soon be the Chief of Law Enforcement for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, according to Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich.

Last month, Chief Hutchins announced he would be leaving the police department after less than a year in that position. Friday is his last day as Moss Point's top cop. No word on when Hutchins will begin his new position.

