Boys soccer playoffs: St. Stanislaus dominated Lawrence County & other scores

St. Stanislaus (15-3-1) soccer players were forced to play in wet conditions on Tuesday in a Class 4A playoff game. While the sloppy field may have stopped the soccer ball from rolling down the field, those conditions didn't stop the Rockachaws from dominating Lawrence County in the Bay.

Head coach Danny Patton has a talented group of veteran and younger players and the combination has been lethal to the opposition.

St. Stanislaus scored three quick goals to open the game and it could have been worse. Credit the Cougars goalkeeper for making some incredible stops.

Brandon Elkins had a great kick that setup Beau Rimmer and the senior responded by giving the Rockachaws a 4-0 lead.

Parker Slade displayed his soccer skills by tapping the ball two or three times in the air with excellent control. He then delivered the into the back of the net.

Christopher Luffey came up with a left-footed kick that sailed high into the air, over the outreach of the Cougars goalkeeper and into the net.

Clayton Benzing added a second half goal and coach Patton inserted a number of underclassmen who finished the game by adding a couple of goals. St. Stanislaus posted a 9-0 victory and will travel to Richland on Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.

Coach Patton said, "Other high school coaches call us a blue collar team. They guys on the team, they work hard. They have the skill. They complete the effort and for as much skill that we have, they work just as hard."

Pass Christian advanced into the second round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 3-2 victory. The Pirates will travel to Florence on Saturday.

Resurrection advanced with a 7-3 victory on the road at Forest in a 1A-2A-3A clash.

Two Class 6A games were postponed due to inclement weather. Biloxi at Oak Grove will be played 6 p.m. Thursday and the D'Iberville at Brandon game was moved to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

