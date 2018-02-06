Coast school credited with saving 3 year old's life

A South Mississippi mom is grateful for the quick thinking of the staff at her son's school after he nearly choked recently.More >>
Strong storms will be possible from mid-morning into the early afternoon. And then temperatures quickly cool heading into the evening.More >>
Current Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins is moving to a different chief position.More >>
“If you see something, you need to say something! They don't owe you nothing,” said David Wright.More >>
On Tuesday, D'Iberville High School honored a former Warrior and NFL player Reggie Collier.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
