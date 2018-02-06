D'Iberville High unveils jersey to honor former Warrior and NFL player

Reggie Collier at the podium, remembering his days at D'Iberville High and delivering an inspiring message. (Photo Source: WLOX)

On Tuesday, D'Iberville High School honored a former Warrior and NFL player Reggie Collier.

Collier is an inspiration to students hoping to follow in his footsteps. D'Iberville High School unveiled a special signed number 10 jersey to honor his legacy.

He performed on the D'Iberville's field in the seventies, at Southern Miss, as part of the United States Football League and later, the NFL. Collier no longer plays, but he hopes to inspire young athletes who work and play hard.

"I really want to play college football and I think that gives me hope to pursue that," said senior Brady Groce.

Groce wears the number 10 jersey, the same number Collier wore back in his day.

"I came over from Biloxi. New school, new people. I wanted to play ball. Then I got connected with Coach Singleton, and that's where it all started," Collier said.

It's a pretty big deal, and Groce knows that.

"It makes me feel, I guess humbled because I've been wearing this jersey. I've heard of Reggie Collier but I didn't know that he wore number 10," Groce said.

Buddy Singleton, Collier's former football coach and high school principal was also at the ceremony. It was an emotional reunion for the two who relied so heavily on each other in their younger days.

"I couldn't have done it by myself. That's one of the things that I kind of live by right now. There are certain individual honors that you'll accomplish throughout your life, whether it be in athletics or in the course of life...but one thing that the man that I really want to thank most of all... is Coach Singleton," an emotional Collier said.

The jersey that meant so much to Collier, Singleton and the community will now be on display in the halls of the football star's alma mater.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.