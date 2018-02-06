Moss Point resident encourages community to speak up on crime

Wright was among several citizens who spoke up during Monday's press conference in regards to the recent string of violence rocking Moss Point.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Wright also talked about the need to get back to the old-fashioned neighborhood watch.(Image Source: WLOX News)

“If you see something, you need to say something! They don't owe you nothing,” said David Wright.

Wright was among several citizens who spoke up during Monday's press conference in regards to the recent string of violence rocking Moss Point.

“In my neighborhood we all talk, we all speak. We know who work. We know who don't work. We know who we work at night. We know who works in the daytime. So, it's always somebody at home at any given time of the day,” said Wright.

Wright says residents have to be more vigilant, and most importantly speak up with they see something suspicious.

“The police can't help you if they don't know what to do or who to do it to,” said Wright.

At Monday night's board of aldermen meeting, Mayor Mario King announced a city-wide curfew that will go into effect for minors. This move is something Wright hopes will curb violence.

After four homicides in the first 37 days of the year, Wright is happy to know city and county leaders are working to make a change.

“Being that we were so fed up and we were so frustrated, it was real heart filling to know that the people downtown cared about what was going on,” said Wright.

Wright also talked about the need to get back to the old-fashioned neighborhood watch.

“The person on the porch knew what was going on in the neighborhood. Now you look outside, and ain't nobody outside,” said Wright.

Wright added that he hopes parents take the call to action seriously, and monitor where they're kids are and what they're involved in.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.