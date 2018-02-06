Ironman champion Gini Fellows is South Mississippi Strong

Gini Fellows was sponsored by Brawny to compete in the Ironman World Championship (Photo Source: Brawny)

Gini Fellows isn't your typical grandmother.

Fellows is an official Ironman champion, which is no easy feat. The Ironman competition is an annual triathlon that consists of a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride, and a 26.2 mile marathon.

"The first one I did was Ironman Florida in 2016," said Fellows. "I wanted to survive. I just wanted to see if I could finish one."

Fellows didn't just survive her first Ironman. "I came in first in my age group and qualified for Kona in Hawaii, the world championship in Hawaii," she stated proudly.

After winning in Florida, Brawny asked to sponsor Fellows for the world championship in Kona. The company made a video of her training leading up to the big race and followed her along the treacherous race in Hawaii.

The journey to Kona was both physically and mentally taxing. Just before she started training for the big event, her husband, Dr. Bill Fellows, was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Fellows remembers his words. "When my husband got sick, he kept insisting, 'I don't want you to stop training. I want you to go to Kona,'" she recalled. She continued her training while taking care of her husband. Sadly, six weeks before the race, he passed away.

With the support of her children, she went to Kona and completed the race. Now, she has her sights set on another one.

She announced, "I've signed up for Iron Man Chattanooga in September. I'm going to try it again. That may be my last one, I don't know."

Watch the Gini Fellows' Brawny feature video below:

