The city of Moss Point sets curfew for residents under 18

The city of Moss Point established a curfew for minors.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King announced the curfew in the Board of Alderman meeting Tuesday night. Anyone under 18 must be inside by 10 pm Sunday-Thursday and by 11 pm on Friday and Saturday. Minors can be outside of their residence only if accompanied by his or her parents.

The curfew is now in effect.

The curfew comes in reference to community efforts to stop the gun violence that has recently erupted in the city.

