Coast woman proves you can reach health goals no matter when you start

Menopause may speed physical decline in women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a new study suggests.More >>
Fetal brain damage caused by the Zika virus can go undetected in pregnancy, and can occur even if a baby's head size is normal, research in monkeys suggests.More >>
This flu season continues to be one of the nastiest in years. And it isn't helping that the flu vaccine may be less than 20 percent effective against the season's dominant strain, according to a new Canadian report.More >>
Maybe there's some truth in the long-standing belief that dogs can sense fear in a human.More >>
Migraine sufferers might have to worry about more than just dealing with debilitating headaches.More >>
Doctors have discovered a combination of treatments that can return color to skin that has been lightened by vitiligo -- the skin disease that turned Michael Jackson's skin white.More >>
Lung cancer patients can halve their risk of postop complications by taking up an exercise program before their surgery, a new report suggests.More >>
