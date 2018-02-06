Soldier in Long Beach gives two sons a surprise they'll never forget

"I love it, just being back with them, seeing their faces. It's the best part of being back, spending more time with them before leaving again,” the father said. (Photo source: WLOX)

Two students in Long Beach say they got one of the best surprises of their lives, as their Dad returned from deployment overseas.

Seabee soldier Rob Sharrow says he's overjoyed to see his family after being overseas in Spain for about half a year.

"I love it, just being back with them, seeing their faces. It's the best part of being back, spending more time with them before leaving again,” the father said.

Sharrow is a steelworker in the Navy.

He adopted two sons that attend Quarles Elementary School. Cody Todd is in the fifth grade, and Brody Harper is in the third grade.



Fifth-grader Cody said, "This is very exciting. He's been gone for five months. He's been deploying a lot since I've been here. He has at least two deployments I've seen, and I'm so happy to see him again because I really missed him."



Third-grader Brody said, "I'm really happy."



Sharrow's wife Amanda also brought along their two-and-a-half-year-old Penelope for their lunchtime surprise.

"I just wanted to surprise them because it means a lot more than them just seeing him coming off the bus,” said Amanda.



School Principal Dr. Jan Hansen says she loves creating moments like these.



Hansen says, "We have a high level of military involvement. If an active duty military family lives on base, at the Seabee base, then they come here to Quarles."



The boys say they're most looking forward to playing baseball, dodgeball, and just spending quality time with their Dad.



Todd says, "It's just very important that I see my Dad because he is fun, he helps around the house, and he serves America."

