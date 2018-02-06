Soldier in Long Beach gives two sons a surprise they'll never forget

Each year the Mississippi Department of Education issues grades to each school district based on student performance.More >>
Each year the Mississippi Department of Education issues grades to each school district based on student performance.More >>
Two students in Long Beach say they got one of the best surprises of their lives, as their Dad returned from deployment overseas.More >>
Two students in Long Beach say they got one of the best surprises of their lives, as their Dad returned from deployment overseas.More >>
The city of Moss Point established a curfew for minors. Mayor King announced the curfew in the Board of Alderman meeting Tuesday night.More >>
The city of Moss Point established a curfew for minors. Mayor King announced the curfew in the Board of Alderman meeting Tuesday night.More >>
The frustration in the city of Moss Point over the steady stream of gun violence has reached a boiling point. A handful of homicide investigations have already opened in the city since the beginning of the year. The shootings prompted Mayor Mario King to put this issue in the spotlight during a special city meeting Tuesday.More >>
The frustration in the city of Moss Point over the steady stream of gun violence has reached a boiling point. A handful of homicide investigations have already opened in the city since the beginning of the year. The shootings prompted Mayor Mario King to put this issue in the spotlight during a special city meeting Tuesday.More >>
As city leaders look for a solution, Moss Point teenagers are voicing their concerns on violence in their community.More >>
As city leaders look for a solution, Moss Point teenagers are voicing their concerns on violence in their community.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
The influenza virus has claimed at least one life in Alabama and it may have played a role in the deaths of more than 50 others.More >>
The influenza virus has claimed at least one life in Alabama and it may have played a role in the deaths of more than 50 others.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>