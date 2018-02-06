MS Department of Education releases school district report cards

Each year the Mississippi Department of Education issues grades to each school district based on student performance.



According to the report card for the 16-17 school year, Moss Point had the most underperforming school district with a ‘D’ grade. It's the same grade the district received last year. Moss Point has a high school graduation rate of 74%.



The Biloxi School District saw an improvement from a ‘B’ from the previous year to an ‘A’.



Long Beach and Ocean Springs joined Biloxi with ‘A’ grades.



Pass Christian had the highest graduation rate in South Mississippi with 89% of students graduating high school.

Grades for South Mississippi School Districts for 16-17 school year:

Bay Waveland: B

Biloxi: A – Up from a B last year

George County: B

Gulfport: B

Hancock County: B

Harrison County: B

Jackson County: B – Down from an A last year

Long Beach: A – An A for the second straight year

Moss Point: D – Also had a D last year

Ocean Springs: A – An A for the second straight year

Pascagoula Gautier: B

Pass Christian: B – Down from an A the year before

Stone County: B

