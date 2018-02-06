MS Department of Education releases school district report cards - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MS Department of Education releases school district report cards

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Each year the Mississippi Department of Education issues grades to each school district based on student performance. 

According to the report card for the 16-17 school year, Moss Point had the most underperforming school district with a ‘D’ grade. It's the same grade the district received last year. Moss Point has a high school graduation rate of 74%.  

The Biloxi School District saw an improvement from a ‘B’ from the previous year to an ‘A’. 

Long Beach and Ocean Springs joined Biloxi with ‘A’ grades. 

Pass Christian had the highest graduation rate in South Mississippi with 89% of students graduating high school. 

Grades for South Mississippi School Districts for 16-17 school year:

  • Bay Waveland: B
  • Biloxi: A – Up from a B last year
  • George County: B
  • Gulfport: B
  • Hancock County: B
  • Harrison County: B
  • Jackson County: B – Down from an A last year
  • Long Beach: A – An A for the second straight year
  • Moss Point: D – Also had a D last year
  • Ocean Springs: A – An A for the second straight year
  • Pascagoula Gautier: B
  • Pass Christian: B – Down from an A the year before
  • Stone County: B
  • Pass Christian has the highest graduation rate at 89%
  • Moss Point has the lowest graduation rate at 74%

To access your school district’s grade, follow these instructions:

  • Click on the website here.
  • Click the 'NCLB Report Cards' tab.
  • Change the Year tab to 2016-2017.
  • Change the District tab to the desired district.
  • Change the School tab to the desired school.

