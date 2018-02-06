2 men hospitalized after Moss Point shooting

Moss Point police are actively investigating a shooting which occurred Monday evening that left two people in the hospital.

Officers say at 9:54 p.m., they received reports of two men suffering from a gunshot wounds. Singing River Hospital campus police made the call to authorities.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Roderick Murray and 26-year-old Joshua Liddell.

The victims allegedly told officers that they were sitting in white Nissan Maxima underneath the carport at 4018 Washington Street. That is when hen an unknown man in a mask and camouflage hoodie started to shoot at the driver side of the car at close range, according to their account of the incident.

Moss Point Police responded to the scene of the shooting and began a canvas of the area, locating witnesses and collecting evidence.

According to officials, Murray had undergone surgery is listed in guarded stable condition at this time. Liddell was treated for a superficial gunshot wound and was released.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Mark Peters or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

