Senator Wicker meets with Biloxi Chief of Police - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Tuesday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R- Mississippi met with Biloxi Chief of Police John Miller and Assistant Chief of Police Michael Wills to discuss the local impacts of a program implemented here in MS called Regional Information Sharing System (RISS).

RISS provides 172 Mississippi law enforcement agencies with resources to fight multi-jurisdictional crimes such as drug and human trafficking.  

Participants say the program has had a measurable impact on the State. 7,200 officers rely on the system’s resources to combat organized and violent crimes, gang activity, drug activity, terrorism, violent extremism, human trafficking, identity theft, and cybercrime.

Senator Wicker has been a strong proponent of the system.

Miller and Wills told Wicker Mississippi’s member agencies have access to a number of shared intelligence databases that would be prohibitively expensive for smaller jurisdictions to access on their own.

RISS is federally-funded and locally-managed. 

