Ingalls awards $101K in STEM grants to schools - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ingalls awards $101K in STEM grants to schools

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Ingalls awarded $101,000 in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) grants to schools in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday morning. (Photo source: WLOX) Ingalls awarded $101,000 in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) grants to schools in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A lot of funding is going towards expanding science and technology projects at schools in south Mississippi.

Ingalls awarded $101,000 in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) grants to several schools in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday morning.

More than 80 proposals were submitted for upcoming projects in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

26 schools were selected.

"You have to get students who are interested early in math and science," said Edmond Hughes, Vice President of Human Resources and Administration at Ingalls. "And these projects range from elementary school to robotics programs in high school. And we just want to make sure that they're the engineers, the designers for our future workforce."

STEM teachers at Pass Christian Elementary School plan to use the grant to expand their robotics program with laptops and iPads.

"This is going to give us the funds to make this happen for all of our grade levels," said Jane Bunn, a teacher at Pass Christian Elementary School. "To have the opportunity for all of our students to have robots and to have that technology, and to be able to work with STEM using hands on, minds on learning.

Ingalls has awarded close to a million dollars in the past 10 years towards its STEM program.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Senator Wicker meets with Biloxi Chief of Police

    Senator Wicker meets with Biloxi Chief of Police

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 4:28 PM EST2018-02-06 21:28:52 GMT
    Miller and Wills told Wicker Mississippi’s member agencies have access to a number of shared intelligence databases that would be prohibitively expensive for smaller jurisdictions to access on their own. (Photo source: Senator Wicker)Miller and Wills told Wicker Mississippi’s member agencies have access to a number of shared intelligence databases that would be prohibitively expensive for smaller jurisdictions to access on their own. (Photo source: Senator Wicker)

    Tuesday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R- Mississippi met with Biloxi Chief of Police John Miller and Assistant Chief of Police Michael Wills to discuss the local impacts of a program implemented here in MS called Regional Information Sharing System (RISS).

    More >>

    Tuesday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R- Mississippi met with Biloxi Chief of Police John Miller and Assistant Chief of Police Michael Wills to discuss the local impacts of a program implemented here in MS called Regional Information Sharing System (RISS).

    More >>

  • Ingalls awards $101K in STEM grants to schools

    Ingalls awards $101K in STEM grants to schools

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 3:27 PM EST2018-02-06 20:27:15 GMT
    Ingalls awarded $101,000 in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) grants to schools in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)Ingalls awarded $101,000 in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) grants to schools in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A lot of funding is going towards expanding science and technology projects at schools in south Mississippi.

    More >>

    A lot of funding is going towards expanding science and technology projects at schools in south Mississippi.

    More >>

  • Residents speak out against gun violence in Moss Point

    Residents speak out against gun violence in Moss Point

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 2:27 PM EST2018-02-06 19:27:28 GMT
    Moss Point police are working several violent crimes in the city. (Photo source: WLOX News)Moss Point police are working several violent crimes in the city. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    Jackson County District Attorney Tony Lawrence said the city of Moss Point has a gun violence problem. On Monday, he and residents spoke out about what they believe is the root of the problem. 

    More >>

    Jackson County District Attorney Tony Lawrence said the city of Moss Point has a gun violence problem. On Monday, he and residents spoke out about what they believe is the root of the problem. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly