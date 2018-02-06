Ingalls awards $101K in STEM grants to schools

Ingalls awarded $101,000 in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) grants to schools in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)

A lot of funding is going towards expanding science and technology projects at schools in south Mississippi.

Ingalls awarded $101,000 in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) grants to several schools in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday morning.

More than 80 proposals were submitted for upcoming projects in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

26 schools were selected.

"You have to get students who are interested early in math and science," said Edmond Hughes, Vice President of Human Resources and Administration at Ingalls. "And these projects range from elementary school to robotics programs in high school. And we just want to make sure that they're the engineers, the designers for our future workforce."

STEM teachers at Pass Christian Elementary School plan to use the grant to expand their robotics program with laptops and iPads.

"This is going to give us the funds to make this happen for all of our grade levels," said Jane Bunn, a teacher at Pass Christian Elementary School. "To have the opportunity for all of our students to have robots and to have that technology, and to be able to work with STEM using hands on, minds on learning.

Ingalls has awarded close to a million dollars in the past 10 years towards its STEM program.

