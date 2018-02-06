PSC passes final agreement on Mississippi Power's Kemper Co. plant

The Mississippi Public Service Commission met Tuesday to pass the final agreement on Mississippi Power's Kemper County plant.

There will be no rate increase for customers, and the company is writing off more than $6 billion. Officials say the majority of that will be absorbed by the Southern Company, Mississippi Power's parent company

Mississippi Power will now only operate the Kemper County plant as a natural gas plant.

The company released the following statement on Tuesday's action:

"Mississippi Power is pleased with this final order from the Public Service Commission, which effectively settles all costs associated with the Kemper County energy facility.



Throughout the settlement process, Mississippi Power has met each directive from the Commission and has worked with key parties to ensure our customers are shielded from any increase in rates related to Kemper.



We look forward to the continued operation of this efficient natural gas facility, which has been serving our customers for more than three years."

