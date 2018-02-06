Moss Point Mayor calls for change after violence rocks the city

Moss Point Mayor Mario King will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall. In a Facebook post, the mayor said he wants to discuss how the city can move forward after a rash of gun violence.

"Moss Point, I am sick just like many of you at the hate, anger, and violence that has taken place over the past months that has plagued our communities, because we are so much better than this," wrote Mayor King.

His call for change comes after three people were shot during a home invasion at a Super Bowl party. One of the victims died. This marks the fifth homicide investigation in Moss Point in 2018.

"This is greater than a Facebook like, political battle, or any grudge you have. It's time to pull together in the face of adversity," the mayor said in his Facebook post. "So everyone please take a step back and ask yourself what can I do and don't contribute to the mess that is already detrimental to our city."

Mayor King invites everyone to attend his press conference. WLOX News Now will be there and will have more on what's discussed later today.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.