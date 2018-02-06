The first round of the high school soccer ranks hit the playing field Monday night

It was full speed ahead for local high school soccer teams on Monday as they continued their quest to be the best.

The Gulfport Admirals played to a scoreless first half with visiting George County at the Herb. in a Class 6A confrontation. The Admirals would sail under the win column with a 3-0 victory.

Pearl and home standing Ocean Springs had the fans sitting on the edge of their seats. The Greyhounds pulled out a win on penalty kicks 5-4. The game was tied 2-all after the golden goal period.

Class 5A, Long Beach took care of business on the home turf and eliminated South Jones 3-1. West Jones scored a late goal on a free kick to shock West Harrison 2-1. Pearl River Central rallied from a 4-1 deceit to oust Brookhaven 6-4.

The Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds used goals by Kelsay HImel and Danielle Pasquini to knock off Pearl 2-0. The Gulfport Lady Admirals continue their winning ways with a 3-0 victory over visiting George County. The Biloxi Lady Indians ran into a buzz saw Monday night. The Oak Grove Lady Warriors dominated the Lady Indians 6-0.

The Long Beach Lady Bearcats opened their Class 5A playoff game at home on the sluggish side. South Jones was more aggressive and entered halftime scoreless with the talented Lady Bearcats. Amanda Anderson tallied the game winning goal in overtime to left Long Beach past South Jones 1-0 giving the Lady Bearcats an 18-0-1 record.

West Jones eliminated West Harrison 3-2 in overtime. Pearl River Central had no problem with Brookhaven. The Lady Blue Devils prevailed 5-0.

Class 4A ranks, the Pass Christian Lady Pirates advanced with a 4-0 victory over Purvis in the Pass. Vancleave won on penalty kicks to advance over Sumrall 1-0. Bay High dominated Sumrall 4-1.

Olivia Gelpi bagged the games only goal and goalkeeper Paige Palazzo posted a shutout to lead OLA to a 1-0 Class 1A-2A-3A victory.

