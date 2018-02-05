Parents concerned with Gulfport school district leaders' handling of racial threat

Ellis and a group of other concerned citizens attended the Gulfport School District's meeting, looking for answers. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Gulfport Central Middle School is at the center of controversy.

School district officials confirm a student used a racial slur and threatened to kill black students.

Angela Ellis has a student at the school. “It wasn't reported to the parents and that's what brought me to the meeting,” said Ellis.

Ellis and a group of other concerned citizens attended the Gulfport School District's meeting looking for answers. However, there was no direct mention from school board members about the threat.

“Parents were not informed. My other thing is with all the shootings going on across the nation, we should have [been[. These things are very serious. We can't take it lightly,” said Ellis.

The district's public relations spokesman, M.C. Barton, says the student who made the threat has been disciplined and hasn't been back to school.

Because the student is a minor, the district cannot publicize how he was punished.

Barton added that the parents of the students in the classroom where the threat was made were notified, and at the time they did not feel the need to inform all parents.

