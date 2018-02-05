How to keep WLOX in your Facebook news feed

Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from WLOX.
Go to our homepage and make sure you have "liked" WLOX. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the drop-down menu.
Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!
On your smartphone or tablet, go to the WLOX page and click "Like." The select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.
Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.
That's it! Thank you for choosing WLOX for your local news coverage.
Get even more South Mississippi news by downloading the WLOX News app on your smartphone or tablet. Just visit the app store or Google Play and search for WLOX.
