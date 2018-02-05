District Attorney comments on Moss Point gun violence - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

District Attorney comments on Moss Point gun violence

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

District Attorney Tony Lawrence released a statement to address the issue of gun violence in after a shooting in Moss Point. 

Sunday, Feb. 4 ended tragically in Moss Point when a group of men reportedly killed a man after breaking into a home during a Super Bowl watch party. 

In response to the incident, Lawrence stated: 

“There have been far too many victims of gun violence in Moss Point in the last few weeks.  I am shocked, disturbed and deeply concerned about the events that occurred just last night in the city.  People have a right to feel safe in their homes.  I want the public to know that there are a lot of law enforcement agencies working together to investigate this case.  Those who committed this senseless and violent act will answer in a court of law.”

This statement follows a series of violent events that have swept the Gulf Coast. Last week, a woman was shot dead in Gautier, a Pass Christian man's battered body was found in Gulfport, a Gulfport woman shot in the neck still is clinging to life, and a Gulfport teen was shot to death. 

As investigations continue and residents begin to stir with concern, many are searching for a solution to this dangerous problem. 

