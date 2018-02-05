District Attorney comments on Moss Point gun violence

District Attorney Tony Lawrence released a statement to address the issue of gun violence in after a shooting in Moss Point.

Sunday, Feb. 4 ended tragically in Moss Point when a group of men reportedly killed a man after breaking into a home during a Super Bowl watch party.

In response to the incident, Lawrence stated:

“There have been far too many victims of gun violence in Moss Point in the last few weeks. I am shocked, disturbed and deeply concerned about the events that occurred just last night in the city. People have a right to feel safe in their homes. I want the public to know that there are a lot of law enforcement agencies working together to investigate this case. Those who committed this senseless and violent act will answer in a court of law.”

This statement follows a series of violent events that have swept the Gulf Coast. Last week, a woman was shot dead in Gautier, a Pass Christian man's battered body was found in Gulfport, a Gulfport woman shot in the neck still is clinging to life, and a Gulfport teen was shot to death.

As investigations continue and residents begin to stir with concern, many are searching for a solution to this dangerous problem.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.