River Oaks students enjoy breakfast with mom

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
River Oaks Elementary School hosted their annual 'Breakfast with Mom' event (Source: WLOX)
The event was Valentine Day themed (Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Some Harrison County students got a special treat on Monday morning. Kids at River Oaks Elementary School had their moms join them for breakfast. The school hosts the "Breakfast With Mom" event every year.

Moms said they enjoyed getting to spend a little extra time with their little ones, and the kids loved it too.

"She wanted to have breakfast with mom, and it was a big thing for her, so I came out and enjoyed the breakfast," said Rochell Myers.

"It means the world because she's my mom," said Hailley Myers, about having her mom join her for breakfast.

"I usually don't eat breakfast, but I came to be with my baby, to be part of this school," said Suzy Holley.

The school usually holds the event every year around Valentine's Day.

