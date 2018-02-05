River Oaks students enjoy breakfast with mom

Some Harrison County students got a special treat on Monday morning. Kids at River Oaks Elementary School had their moms join them for breakfast. The school hosts the "Breakfast With Mom" event every year.

Moms said they enjoyed getting to spend a little extra time with their little ones, and the kids loved it too.

Just something to put a smile on your face this morning. It meant a lot to these kids to have breakfast with their moms today ?? pic.twitter.com/3SJBfX4MsW — Desirae Duncan WLOX (@DesiraeWLOX) February 5, 2018

"She wanted to have breakfast with mom, and it was a big thing for her, so I came out and enjoyed the breakfast," said Rochell Myers.

"It means the world because she's my mom," said Hailley Myers, about having her mom join her for breakfast.

"I usually don't eat breakfast, but I came to be with my baby, to be part of this school," said Suzy Holley.

The school usually holds the event every year around Valentine's Day.

