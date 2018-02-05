MGCCC celebrates Black History Month with art exhibit

Black History Month is being celebrated in an art exhibit at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Several artists have come together to share images and colorful creations to highlight the rich African American culture.

A variety of creations make up an exhibition inside the Fine Arts Gallery on the MGCCC Jefferson Davis Campus. In conjunction with Black History month, the show, titled "Homogeny", brings a collection of artists together to recognize history, art and culture.

"The name is very interesting because 'homogeny' denotes a common ancestry. We have a lot of different artists from across the coast. Different ethnic backgrounds, different life experiences.They're all unified in the theme of the show," said Gallery Director Cecily Cummings.

An array of mediums are featured in "Homogeny".

Photographs from Carole Marie chronicle her Afrika series. She was part of a medical team traveling through Uganda.

Ellen Ellis Lee retired after working on Broadway and in film and television as a costumer. Her mixed media sculptures are influenced by African American history.

"I love the materials she uses in her work. Obviously textiles because of her background as well as ceramic ware. She even has a turkey bone earrings," said one attendee.

Princi Graham is known for her pottery and other pieces that capture the beauty of her roots.

"She's bringing here influences from her ancestry. She has native American, Creole and African roots. She's using that as inspiration," Cummings said.

Art is a powerful tool for telling stories. Gulf Coast Community College wanted to challenge artists to intertwine their perspectives to observe Black History Month in this special exhibition.

"We have so many experiences shared in the show. These are people who have lived all around the country and have different cultural backgrounds. It's the variety of their lives," according to Cummings.

"Homogeny" will be up in the Gallery through March first.

