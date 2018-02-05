D'Iberville High School students take stand against violence

They're urging their fellow students to say hello to everyone they meet as a way to eliminate feelings of isolation among students who are having trouble adjusting.(Photo source: WLOX)

The organization SAVE, Students Against Violence Everywhere, greeted students at D'Iberville High School Monday morning and handed out name tags. (Photo source: WLOX)

The goal this week at D'Iberville High School is to get rid of feelings of isolation among the student body. And that can start with a simple "hello."

Members of SAVE, Students Against Violence Everywhere, came up with an idea and hope to make it a tradition: Start with Hello Week.

According to faculty adviser Jennifer Ladner, a simple smile and hello can change lives.

"It's very important to get students involved and talking with other students, getting to know other students. If we can prevent social isolation among students we feel that we'll have a better chance at preventing any kind of violence," Ladner explained.

Name tags are handed out, signed and then worn. It's an easy way to break the ice, and well worth it for SAVE member Joshua Williams.

"You see many people at school that don't have any friends, who are all alone, so I wanted to be able to do something to connect with them and connect more with our student body," Williams said.

Ladner added that saying hello could lead to something bigger.

"To sit with them at lunch, sit with students that they're not familiar with and get to know them."

Students who took part appreciate the effort.

"I think it's a really good idea because a lot of people don't have friends and it makes them feel bad and that's the reason why people do the things that they do, like want to shoot up schools and I don't think that's a good idea," Alisen Garcia said.

While all of the students associated with SAVE aren't exactly sure what kind of an impact this event will have school-wide over the next week, they also believe that you have to start somewhere, according to member Wesley Hancock.

"I think it does more of an impact than not doing anything at all. That's what we're here for, started this for. To put an impact on the school and an impact everywhere around the world."

If that does happen, it shows that the word hello can go a very long way.

The week-long event at D'iberville High is inspired by the Sandy Hook Project. That organization was formed after the December 2012 shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut which took the lives of 20 children and six adults.

