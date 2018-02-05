One man dead after Super Bowl party home invasion

The home invasion happened at a home right across the street from Moss Point High School. (Photo source: WLOX)

Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.

It happened Sunday around 10:44pm at a home on Bellview Street, right across the street from Moss Point High School. Witnesses told police five or six armed men went into the home and began robbing people.

"They were like I don’t give a blank about no kids, I don’t give a blank about no kids. And next thing you know, we heard boom boom boom and a bunch of screaming," Keitisha Mitchell-Lofton recalled. "And when I fell it was hard for me to get up and I was scared that they were going to come and shoot me just because I was there."

During the chaos, a 50-year-old man was shot and killed. Two other men were also shot and taken to Singing River Hospital. One victim was taken into surgery and is listed in stable condition. The other was treated and has been released.

Police are now asking anyone with information that could help solve this case to call the department. You can reach Detective Kimberlee Snowden at (228) 475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

RIGHT NOW: Moss Point PD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead, and 2 injured. It all happened at this home right across from MPHS. I’ll have details on @wlox pic.twitter.com/j1RLOKLnGc — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) February 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.