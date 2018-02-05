Lizana gunned down after reportedly shooting at deputies

Wanted suspect Ernie Lizana reportedly fired at officers overnight. Harrison County’s sheriff says they returned fire, killing the suspect on 23rd Avenue in Gulfport.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department narcotics division and the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team reportedly had a tip Lizana was near the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue. When they went there just before 1:00 this morning, the sheriff said Lizana ran and started shooting.

Lizana was wanted on an aggravated assault charge because of a weekend shooting in Gulfport. Officers believe he shot a woman in the throat early Saturday morning. The crime happened on 33rd Avenue. At last check, the victim was in serious condition at a New Orleans hospital.

The sheriff says the suspect was a known drug user.

Because an officer fired at and killed Lizana, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has been asked to oversee the investigation.

