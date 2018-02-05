Lizana gunned down after reportedly shooting at deputies

Wanted suspect Ernie Lizana reportedly fired at officers overnight. Harrison County’s sheriff says they returned fire, killing the suspect on 23rd Avenue in Gulfport.More >>
A string of violent crimes have been sweeping the Gulf Coast.More >>
The Gulf Coast Winter Classic Horse Show is expected to have a million dollar economic impact.More >>
A little rain didn't stop the Carnival Association of Long Beach from carrying on with their annual Mardi Gras parade.More >>
A woman who was shot on Saturday morning remains in serious condition at a New Orleans hospital.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
The Savannah Police Department arrested a juvenile on Sunday in connection to Saturday’s shooting of a 12-year-old at a funeral.More >>
A mother of a former Carolina Panther’s player was one of the passengers on an Amtrak train that collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday morning.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
The victim suffered third-degree burns. The alleged disgruntled employee was arrested at her home.More >>
