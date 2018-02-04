Legendary Ocean Springs head coach Hugh Pepper passes away

Longtime Ocean Springs head football coach and athletic director Hugh Pepper passed away Sunday morning, WLOX has learned. He was 88 years old.

Pepper spent 29 years with the Greyhounds, with his final season coming in 1991. He posted a 189-81-3 record. Ocean Springs named the field at Greyhound Stadium in his honor.

Before his coaching days, Pepper was an All-American running back for Mississippi Southern (now the University of Southern Mississippi) and also spent six years with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

The Golden Eagles baseball team took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of former Golden Eagle great Hugh Laurin Pepper (1952-56) who passed away this morning. A stellar performer both on the football field and baseball diamond. Pep pitched in the Major Leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates. #RIPPep — SouthernMissBaseball (@SouthernMissBSB) February 4, 2018

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

