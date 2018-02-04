Legendary Ocean Springs head coach Hugh Pepper passes away - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Legendary Ocean Springs head coach Hugh Pepper passes away

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Longtime Ocean Springs head football coach and athletic director Hugh Pepper passed away Sunday morning, WLOX has learned. He was 88 years old.

Pepper spent 29 years with the Greyhounds, with his final season coming in 1991. He posted a 189-81-3 record. Ocean Springs named the field at Greyhound Stadium in his honor. 

Before his coaching days, Pepper was an All-American running back for Mississippi Southern (now the University of Southern Mississippi) and also spent six years with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. 

The Golden Eagles baseball team took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. 

