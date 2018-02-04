Funeral arrangements set for legendary Ocean Springs head coach Hugh Pepper

Longtime Ocean Springs head football coach and athletic director Hugh Pepper passed away Sunday morning, WLOX has learned. He was 88 years old.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 8, from 11am until 1pm, with a 1 pm Mass of Christian Burial, all at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Hugh McLaurin Pepper III to the Ocean Springs Athletic Foundation Golf Tournament, Jackson County Animal Shelter or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pepper spent 29 years with the Greyhounds, with his final season coming in 1991. He posted a 189-81-3 record. Ocean Springs named the field at Greyhound Stadium in his honor.

Before his coaching days, Pepper was an All-American running back for Mississippi Southern, now named the University of Southern Mississippi, and also spent six years with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

The Golden Eagles baseball team took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of former Golden Eagle great Hugh Laurin Pepper (1952-56) who passed away this morning. A stellar performer both on the football field and baseball diamond. Pep pitched in the Major Leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates. #RIPPep — SouthernMissBaseball (@SouthernMissBSB) February 4, 2018

