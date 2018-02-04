Funeral arrangements set for legendary Ocean Springs head coach Hugh Pepper

Longtime Ocean Springs head football coach and athletic director Hugh Pepper passed away Sunday morning, WLOX has learned. He was 88 years old.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation for U.S. service members, who he says make occasions like Super Bowl Sunday possible.
Sylvester Stallone salutes Philadelphia after the underdog Eagles beat five-time Super Bowl champ New England.
