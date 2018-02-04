Krewe of the Pearl parade rolls in Picayune

The Krewe of the Pearl presented its annual parade in Picayune on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The theme of this year’s Krewe was“All you Need is Love.”

The parade featured new and shorter route, followed by a post parade concert and picnic in Crosby Commons.

There were 15 entries in the parade, including the Picayune Memorial High School and Picayune Junior High School Maroon Tide marching bands.

Jimmy Watts and Tana Cochran held the title of the parade's 2018 King and Queen.

After the parade, the Chuck Lofton band entertained the Krewe and community at the Crosby Commons amphitheater.

Plans for the 2019 Krewe ball and parade will be underway next month. There will be a kickoff party for Krewe membership in spring.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.